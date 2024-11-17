Families of Israeli captives: Netanyahu not after prisoner swap deal

The families of captives held a demonstration in front of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's house in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

According to Al Manar, the families of the Zionist captives said that US President Joe Biden said that Netanyahu do not intend to stop the war in Gaza and want complete destruction of Hamas.

They said in a statement that instead of stopping the war and returning the Israeli captives, the Zionist army seeks to expand the scope of its attacks, occupy more areas and build military facilities.

The hardliners in the Zionist cabinet seek to build settlements in the Gaza Strip and control this area, the statement reads.

These families said that Netanyahu is waging an aimless war in Gaza and deliberately opposing an alternative to the rule of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

