Palestinian, Lebanese resistance fighters inflict fresh losses on Israeli regime

In a series of brief statements on Monday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah emphasized its commitment to supporting the people of Gaza and defending Lebanon against the Israeli regime.

Since early Monday morning, the group said it has targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers in the southern region of Al-Khiyam with rocket attacks on four separate occasions.

Additionally, Hezbollah announced that at 10:00 AM, they launched missiles at the Israeli settlement of Gornot HaGalil. Later, at 11:10 AM, the Lebanese resistance movement struck the Shraga base, the command center for the Israeli army’s Golani Brigade.

On Sunday, Hezbollah conducted 17 missile and drone operations targeting Israeli military positions and settlements in both occupied Palestine and southern Lebanon.

In Gaza, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, reported that their fighters killed five Israeli soldiers in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza. The operation came just hours after they announced that 12 Israeli soldiers and a Merkava tank were targeted during an ambush.

Resistance groups from across the region have escalated their retaliatory operations against Israeli targets in response to the regime's intensified attacks in Gaza and Lebanon.

