Progress continues on northeast Iran-Afghanistan border wall project

Speaking to IRNA on Wednesday, Second Brigadier General Omidreza Zolqadr stated that over the past year, during the initial phases of the project, 40 kilometers of wall construction have been completed.

He added that concrete walls for an additional 18 kilometers are ready and will be installed once the remaining infrastructure is finalized.

The commander emphasized that the strategic border wall project is one of Iran’s key national initiatives, and its construction incorporates the latest scientific and technical methods developed by the Army’s engineering forces.

The northeastern border closure project spans 953 kilometers, with over 300 kilometers under construction in Razavi Khorasan Province during the first phase.

The project is being carried out by five engineering groups from the Army’s Ground Force, achieving significant progress despite harsh climatic conditions.

The walls, four meters tall, are topped with fencing for enhanced security. Taybad County, with its 90-kilometer shared border with Afghanistan, is an economically significant region due to the Dogharoon crossing, a century-old gateway located southeast of Mashhad.

