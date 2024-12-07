Commander announces plan to close western borders

“The border closure plan has started in the southeast of the country and is now being implemented at the Hangeh-ye Zhal border of Baneh,” Goudarzi told IRNA in Sanandaj on Saturday.

He explained that the plan would be completed within three to five years at a cost of three billion euros.

Referring to the passage of a law on organizing border exchanges, he said that to reopen the border crossings and markets of the Kordestan province, necessary coordination must be made with the Iraqi government and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

“We must convince the Iraqi side to open border crossings and set a specific time and place for importing goods across the border,” he added.

Back in October, Kordestan’s Border Guard Commander Brigadier Mohammad Aref Sepehri said the construction of a wall at Iran’s western borders would be complete within three years.

4354**9417