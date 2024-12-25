Dec 25, 2024, 2:41 PM
Birth of Jesus is an opportunity to remember justice, peace and kindness: Iran FM spox

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh on occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ said that the birthday of Jesus Christ is an opportunity to remember the divine teachings of that great prophet who calls everyone to justice, peace and kindness.

"We congratulate all the Christians of the world, especially our fellow Christians, on the birth of Jesus (PBUH) and the beginning of the new year," Baghaei wrote on his X account.

"The celebration of the birthday of Jesus Christ is an opportunity to remember the divine teachings of that great prophet who calls everyone to justice, peace and kindness," he added.

Baghaei pointed out that Iran, a country with a rich history of coexistence and affection between religions and cultures, is proud of the common heritage of Abrahamic religions.

