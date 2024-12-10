Israeli minister says it is time to occupy region

According to Al-Mayadeen on Monday, Bezalel Smotrich, the extremist finance minister of the Zionist regime, said it is time to occupy the region.

The Zionist media also quoted Smotrich as saying that it is time to remove Hamas's dominance over Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Channel 13 reported that Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has also called for the complete occupation of the Gaza Strip and the construction of settlements in it.

The Zionist regime's army, taking advantage of the developments in Syria, has entered the areas in the south of the country, especially Al Qunaitra.

According to Syrian media, Israeli tanks reached the borders of Damascus province from the south and near the borders of Lebanon.

The fighters of the Zionist regime bombarded other positions around Damascus, Homs, Hama and Raqqa.

The Zionist regime's media announced the bombing of 300 military targets in Syria.

