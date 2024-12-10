7 Israeli troopers killed in Gaza, Lebanon

According to Al Mayadeen TV network, the regime’s army announced on Monday that three Israeli troopers were killed during battles in Jabalia, located in northern Gaza, over the past 24 hours, and 12 others sustained injuries during these confrontations.

A spokesperson of the regime’s army confirmed the death of these troopers.

Israeli media outlets, including Channel 14, reported that the casualties were part of the Givati Brigade. The channel claimed that 10 Palestinians targeted a group of Israeli troopers who were reportedly on leave, using automatic weapons and rockets.

Earlier reports had suggested that the number of Israeli fatalities in Jabalia could rise to four. Sources from Hebrew media highlighted a security incident in Jabalia where anti-tank missiles struck a truck carrying troopers and munitions.

Initial reports also noted that 18 additional Israeli soldiers were injured in the incident.

