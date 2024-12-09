Southern Lebanon mine blast kills Zionist soldier, injures 8 others

According to Israeli media reports, the explosion happened on Sunday afternoon and was caused by a mine.

A group of Israeli soldiers entered a mine field in Naqoura region in southern Lebanon, where the huge explosion left one of them dead and eight others injured.

All of them were members of the 146th Army Brigade, according to Hebrew media.

The incident took place on the 12th day of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that ended months of fierce fighting between the regime and Hezbollah resistance movement.

The ceasefire however has not held completely amid repeated violations by the Israeli regime.

