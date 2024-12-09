Israeli regime violates Lebanon ceasefire, targeting armed forces

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported on Monday that the regime’s army targeted a vehicle in the Bint Jbeil municipality in the Nabatiye Governorate in Southern Lebanon. The airstrike hit a Lebanese army checkpoint in continuation of the Israeli regime’s violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

As a result of the air raid, one Lebanese army soldier was martyred, and several others were injured.

On Saturday night, the Israeli regime's army conducted two airstrikes in southern Lebanon, leaving six people martyred and five others injured.

The Ministry of Public Health in Lebanon announced that as a result of the two air attacks by the regime on the municipalities of Beit Lif and Deir Seryan in the south of the country, six people were martyred and five others were hospitalized.

Since the onset of the ceasefire agreement between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah Lebanon, which came into effect on 27 November 2024, the occupying Israeli army has violated it dozens of times, leading to the martyrdom and injury of several Lebanese citizens.

