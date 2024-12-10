Dec 10, 2024, 5:27 AM
Zionist warplanes hit Syrian naval base

Tehran, IRNA - Israeli warplanes have bombed Syria’s naval facilities in the port of Latakia as part of the regime’s plot to destroy infrastructure and seize land of the Arab country, media sources reported.

According to the state Syrian news agency, in addition to port infrastructure, warships and all naval equipment in the port of Latakia were targeted by Zionist warplanes on Monday night.

The attacks flowed the Israeli bombing of air defense systems in Latakia, military headquarters and bases in the Sayyidah Zainab (SA) area in southern Damascus.

The regime also hit areas, including Qalamoun, Ain Minin, Hafir and Yafour in the Damascus countryside.

There were also reports of Israeli attacks on the Al-Bahdliyyah area in southern Damascus and the scientific research center in the Barzeh neighborhood in northeastern Damascus, and the helicopter airport in the Aqraba area, also in Damascus.

The Zionist military has intensified attacks on Syria since the take of Damascus by armed groups and the fall of the government under President Bashar al- Assad on Sunday.

Since the crisis gripped the Arab country back in 2011, Israel has continuously launched attacks on Syrian military and civilian facilities despite Damascus’ complaints to the UN, calling those attacks in violation of international law.

