New head of the Iranian embassy in Kabul met with Amir Khan Motaghi

New head of the Iranian embassy in Kabul met with Amir Khan Motaghi

Tehran, IRNA - The new head of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul has met the acting minister of foreign affairs of Afghanistan.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan wrote in a message on its official page on the X social network that Ali Reza Bekdali, the new head of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul, has met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.

Bekdali, who was previously the deputy consular officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has recently been selected as the head of the Iranian embassy in Afghanistan by the order of Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian foreign minister.

