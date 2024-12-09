Syrians alone should decide their future: Iranian envoy

Speaking at the 17th Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly in Moscow on Monday, the Iranian parliamentarian emphasized that external powers such as Israel and the United States should refrain from interfering in Syria’s internal affairs.

Moqtadaei, who represented Iran at the event, warned that any external intervention in Syria would exacerbate instability and prolong unrest.

He also accused the US and its European allies, including the UK, France, and Germany, of complicity in regional instability, pointing to their support for "state terrorism" by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon.

Moqtadaei's remarks followed reports on Sunday of the armed Syrian opposition forces taking control of Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad leaving the country.

Highlighting Iran's opposition to foreign intervention, Moqtadaei reiterated Tehran's stance against US involvement in the region, accusing Washington of unilateralism, war-mongering, and fostering insecurity globally.

He called for regional unity to counter American influence and proposed collective efforts to ensure peace and stability.

He reaffirmed his country's readiness to cooperate in achieving collective security and promoting peace which he believed could lead to enhanced security and a safer world.

