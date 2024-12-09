Top cleric hopeful over success of Iran ‘national consensus’ admin.

Ayatollah Mohsen Qomi made the remarks during a ceremony commemorating Student Day on December 6, held at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow and attended by the Iranian Ambassador and Iranian students residing in Russia.

“Everyone must come together to foster consensus and unity under the leadership of the Supreme Leader,” he said.

Highlighting Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s strong commitment to supporting students and the scientific movement in Iran, he said, “The Supreme Leader is a steadfast champion of combating scientific apartheid.”

Ayatollah Qomi extended congratulations to Iranian students on Student Day, likening students to the “muezzins” of society. “If the students fall into lethargy, the entire society will follow,” he remarked.

The top cleric further noted that students, by virtue of their intellectual engagement with the outside world, are uniquely positioned to monitor and influence international conditions.

“There have been many students who were not merely products of history but its creators,” he added.

Iran marks Student Day on December 7, the anniversary of the murder of three students of University of Tehran in 1953 by the police in the Pahlavi era.

