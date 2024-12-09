Dec 9, 2024, 1:37 PM
Yemen hits occupied Palestine with drones

Tehran, IRNA - The Zionist regime's news sources have announced a Yemeni drone attack on the south of the occupied territories.

Radio Israel reported on Monday that a drone had hit a building in Yavne, in the north of the city of Ashdod, in the south of the occupied territories, as reported by Aljazeera.

According to Radio Israel, it seems that this drone was launched from Yemen.

Some other media outlets of the Zionist regime also say that the drone was launched from Iraq.

According to this report, the Zionist regime's radar system did not intercept this drone, and the army's investigation has begun in this regard.

Previously, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree had said that the country's armed forces' drone attacks against the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories will continue in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance and in response to the attacks of the Zionist regime.

