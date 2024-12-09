US doesn’t rule out removing HTS from terrorist list

HTS led an offensive against the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad, which resulted in its toppling on Sunday, less than two weeks after the offensive began by armed groups from their stronghold in the northwestern province of Idlib.

A senior US administration, briefing reporters under ground rules of anonymity, said on Sunday that HTS is “a broad kind of kaleidoscope of groups…and I think we have to be smart…and also very mindful and pragmatic about the realities on the ground,”, according to Washington Post.

The newspaper also said that the official declined to rule it out after repeatedly asked by reporters on whether the Biden administration would take HTS off its terror list.

The group was blacklisted by the US during the first tenure of Donald Trump.

During the HTS-led offensive, armed groups first took control of Syria’s second largest city Aleppo within several days, and then the major cities of Hama and Homs before reaching Damascus.

