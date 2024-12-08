Iran’s envoy: Syrian army did not resist anywhere after Homs fall

In a televised address on Sunday, Akbar discussed the latest developments in Syria, stating, “Last night, the Syrian government convened and decided that there would be no resistance in the capital. Instead, the entire government and various sectors should be officially handed over. This decision was communicated to the public and the armed forces through a statement from the prime minister."

Akbari commented that the fall of the government in Damascus was predictable following the fall of Aleppo, saying, “Almost none of our colleagues from various branches of the Islamic Republic were present in Damascus, and measures were put in place for their withdrawal."

He also referred to the differences between the armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Daesh terrorists, emphasizing that HTS is distinct from Daesh terrorists because they have fought against Daesh in the past and holds both intellectual and jurisprudential differences with them.

Additionally, he pointed out that the current situation has created a complex alignment between northern and southern forces, which could lead to conflict among certain Islamic and Arab countries with Turkiye.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian ambassador to Syria emphasized, “The Zionist regime is currently pleased with its success in eliminating one of its enemies, presenting this action as a significant concession during the ongoing crisis, particularly by Benjamin Netanyahu himself. He aims to take credit for this achievement and demonstrate that he has accomplished something noteworthy in light of this incident.”

The ambassador added, “However, there is a dual worry. If these forces are deployed in the region and gain strength, they could pose a serious and double threat to the Zionist regime. For this reason, the regime has prioritized preventive measures.”

Akbari noted, “I believe Syria made a wise decision. When the army cannot resist, the people cannot do so either. In such circumstances, it is better to stop the bloodshed and prevent the destruction of various places and centers.”

The main concern in Syria is the situation of the Syrian people, as they are the true owners of the land, the government, and the future of this region, he said, adding, "Given the current circumstances, the diversity of perspectives, and the numerous interventions by various countries, there is a risk of losing security within this society."

He stated, "We believe that anyone who stands up against oppression, particularly the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, is definitely our ally. We respect the sovereignty of Syria and the sovereignty of all nations around the world. Even if a nation makes a decision that differs from our opinion, we do not insist that everyone think like us."

He added that Americans will not be able to achieve the goals they envision for a so-called new Middle East, noting, "I believe the developments in the region will be beyond American control and could seriously disrupt their strategic objectives."

