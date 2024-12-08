Netanyahu claims Assad’s fall direct result of Israel’s blows to main supporters

In a speech given in the border area between Syria and occupied Palestine on Sunday, Netanyahu stated, "We are closely monitoring the developments in Syria and will take any necessary measures to protect our borders," according to Al Jazeera.

He emphasized that "Israel adheres to a policy of good neighborliness towards the Syrian people, including Druze, Kurds, Christians, and Muslims".

Netanyahu claimed "the Assad regime, a key link in Iran's axis of evil, has fallen", adding, "This is a direct result of the blows we have inflicted on Iran and Hezbollah, the main supporters of Assad's regime."

"Today is a historic day that creates a new opportunity for Israel, and we will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border, " he underlined.

Furthermore, the Israeli prime minister indicated that he has ordered the military to "seize" the buffer zone with Syria and its adjacent command bases.

Earlier today, the Syrian army command notified officers in a statement that President Bashar al-Assad’s government has fallen as armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) entered the capital Damascus.

Also, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi al-Jalali said he was ready to hand over the administration of the Arab country to a transitional government.

