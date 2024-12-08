Assad in Moscow after falling of his government: TASS

Russia’s TASS news agency, citing a Kremlin official, said on Sunday that Assad and his family are in Moscow where they have been granted asylum.

Assad’s government fell earlier in the day after armed groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) entered the capital Damascus and took control of the city.

That happened less than two weeks after the groups launched an offensive from their stronghold in the western province of Idlib, advancing towards other areas of Syria.

They first took control of the second largest city Aleppo within several days, and then the major cities of Hama and Homs before reaching Damascus.

