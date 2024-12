Hezbollah released photos on Saturday which shows the place where the body of Safieddine has been temporarily laid to rest.

A funeral is said to be held later for Safieddine and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Safieddine was largely regarded as a potential successor to Nasrallah, although Hezbollah has never confirmed such anticipations.

On October 23, Hezbollah announced Safieddine’s martyrdom in a Zionist bombing.

