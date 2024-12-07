Political dialogue to begin between Syria, opposition groups: Iran FM

“There was a consensus among all participants that hostilities must come to an immediate end, and the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Syria must be respected,” Araghchi stated.

He further emphasized that consultations would be held with the Syrian government regarding these political discussions.

Additionally, he noted that Russia has also agreed to engage in consultations with the Syrian government to help resolve the ongoing conflict.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Moscow's desire to see dialogue between the Syrian government and opposition, calling for an immediate cessation of “hostilities” in the country.

The summit in Doha was the latest round of discussions among the three guarantor states of the Astana peace process, aiming to foster stability and peace in Syria.

