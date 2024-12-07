Dec 7, 2024, 5:51 PM
News ID: 85682811
journalist

Political dialogue to begin between Syria, opposition groups: Iran FM

Tehran, IRNA -- After talks with Russian and Turkish foreign ministers on Syria, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said “political dialogue” is set to begin between the Syrian government and opposition groups.

“There was a consensus among all participants that hostilities must come to an immediate end, and the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Syria must be respected,” Araghchi stated.

He further emphasized that consultations would be held with the Syrian government regarding these political discussions.

Additionally, he noted that Russia has also agreed to engage in consultations with the Syrian government to help resolve the ongoing conflict.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Moscow's desire to see dialogue between the Syrian government and opposition, calling for an immediate cessation of “hostilities” in the country.

The summit in Doha was the latest round of discussions among the three guarantor states of the Astana peace process, aiming to foster stability and peace in Syria.

