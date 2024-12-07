Schools closed for 2 days in Tehran amid heavy smog

The students and children will attend their classes online, Mir Mohammad Gharavi, the deputy governor of Tehran for development affairs, announced late on Friday.

Meanwhile, the schools in Damavand and Firuzkuh, located to the east and northeast of Tehran, will remain open on Saturday and Sunday, according to the official.

Due to continued air pollution across Tehran, all kindergartens, preschools, primary schools, and schools for children with special needs are closed on Saturday and Sunday, Gharavi announced.

Tehran's air quality index is at a poor level, indicating that it is unhealthy for children and the elderly in particular.

