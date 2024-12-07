Dec 7, 2024, 10:55 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85682180
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Schools closed for 2 days in Tehran amid heavy smog

Dec 7, 2024, 10:55 AM
News ID: 85682180
Schools closed for 2 days in Tehran amid heavy smog

Tehran, IRNA - Due to heavy smog, primary schools and kindergartens in the Iranian capital will close for two days.

The students and children will attend their classes online, Mir Mohammad Gharavi, the deputy governor of Tehran for development affairs, announced late on Friday.

Meanwhile, the schools in Damavand and Firuzkuh, located to the east and northeast of Tehran, will remain open on Saturday and Sunday, according to the official.

Due to continued air pollution across Tehran, all kindergartens, preschools, primary schools, and schools for children with special needs are closed on Saturday and Sunday, Gharavi announced.

Tehran's air quality index is at a poor level, indicating that it is unhealthy for children and the elderly in particular.

1483**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .