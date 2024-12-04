Top IRGC Cmdr.: Iran’s Islamic Revolution at its peak despite hostilities

Fadavi made the remark on Wednesday evening in a ceremony in the city of Gahru, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, to honor the martyrs of the city.

He said that enemies of Iran have in the past decades attempted to block the progress of the Islamic Republic, but their measures have made Islamic Iran stronger.

The military commander said that the US and its allies have also confessed that they have achieved no victory against Iran despite their continuous hostility towards the country.

