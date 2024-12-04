Dec 4, 2024, 10:03 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85680507
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Top IRGC Cmdr.: Iran’s Islamic Revolution at its peak despite hostilities

Dec 4, 2024, 10:03 PM
News ID: 85680507
Top IRGC Cmdr.: Iran’s Islamic Revolution at its peak despite hostilities

Shahr-e-Kord, IRNA – Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that the Islamic Revolution is at the highest level of its power and dignity despite hostile attempts by ill-wishers of the Islamic Republic over the past decades.

Fadavi made the remark on Wednesday evening in a ceremony in the city of Gahru, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, to honor the martyrs of the city.

He said that enemies of Iran have in the past decades attempted to block the progress of the Islamic Republic, but their measures have made Islamic Iran stronger.

The military commander said that the US and its allies have also confessed that they have achieved no victory against Iran despite their continuous hostility towards the country.

4194

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .