Shabak, aka Shin Bet, on Monday claimed on Monday that the hackers approached Israelis via WhatsApp, Telegram, and email, and tried to get them to download an app that would grant access to their devices and share their personal details, such as home addresses and frequent locations.

Among those targeted were senior security officials, political figures, academics, media personnel, journalists, and others, the Shin Bet said.

Security service says cyber phishing attempts were aimed at enabling future attacks on them, it added.

Zionist regime's officials have claimed that Iran and its allies have carried out extensive cyber operations against Israeli targets since October 7, 2023.

