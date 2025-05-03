Iran condemns Israeli aggression against Syria

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned the new Israeli airstrikes on several regions of Syria, including the capital, Damascus.

In a statement on Saturday, Baqaei said that the main goal of the occupying regime, with its repeated attacks and the continued occupation of parts of Syria, is to destroy the country’s military and civilian facilities in order to pursue its malicious ambitions in this country amid the genocide in Gaza and the aggression against Lebanon.

Referring to the principled position of Iran, he stressed the need for “preserving and safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria” to achieve security and stability in West Asia.

The spokesperson called on the international community to take immediate action to end the Israeli violations and expansionism. “Stopping the Zionist regime’s war-mongering and aggression against Syria requires immediate and effective action by the international community, especially countries of the region.”

Baqaei urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to use its existing mechanisms to force the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its obligation regarding the Israeli regime’s lawlessness and violations.

Late on Friday, Israel carried out a wave of new airstrikes on Syria, targeting several areas, including Damascus, Latakia, Idlib, Hama, Quneitra, and Daraa provinces.

The attacks came just hours after the new rulers in Syria denounced an earlier Israeli strike near the presidential palace in Damascus as a “dangerous escalation.”

4399**4353