Hezbollah chief reaffirms commitment to resistance against occupation

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, Sheikh Naim Qassem, has reaffirmed the movement’s unwavering commitment to its resistance project.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized Hezbollah’s influential role, alongside the Lebanese Amal Movement and other allies, in shaping Lebanon’s domestic affairs.

He said that Hezbollah would cooperate with political partners and different factions to revitalize Lebanon’s economy and reconstruct the areas damaged by Israeli aggression.

He also stressed Hezbollah’s commitment to combating corruption, recovering public assets, and ensuring governance based on the rule of law.

Sheikh Qassem also underscored Hezbollah’s opposition to occupation, settlement expansion, and efforts to normalize ties with Israel.

He described normalization between Israel and certain Arab regimes as an attempt to undermine the Palestinian cause and weaken Lebanon’s resistance movement.

