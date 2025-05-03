Negotiations on Iran nuclear program are political, not legal issues: Advisor to Leader

Tehran, IRNA – Ali Larijani, senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said that the Iranian nuclear issue is a political rather than a legal matter. He argued that if the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had provided clear comments, negotiations over Iran’s peaceful nuclear program would not have been necessary.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating National Teacher Day at Shahed University in Tehran on Saturday, Larijani said that Iran prioritizes acquiring nuclear knowoledge for peaceful purposes and respects established frameworks; however, other parties dismiss this reasoning and seek to put pressure on the country, raising the question of how to respond to such bullying tactics.

He further said that negotiation is neither inherently good nor bad; rather, it must safeguard Iran’s interests. If negotiations do not ensure these interests, there is no justification for their continuation, the official said.

Larijani also addressed the sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and other Western states, saying that these sanctions extend beyond nuclear issues. US-imposed sanctions date back to a time when Iran was a satellite state of the United States during the period prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and following the transformation, Iran asserted its independence; thus, the West started creating problems, he added.

Regarding the Iranian nation’s response to foreign pressures, he said that Iranians have a rich civilization that will not succumb to pressures.

He concluded that the outcome of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. may vary, depending on the rationality and fairness in the face of the international situation.

4208**9417