UNICEF: Gaza children face growing risk of starvation, illness, and death

Tehran, IRNA – United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, officially United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), in a statement announced that the Israeli regime’s relentless bombardments in Gaza has deprived children of essential goods, services, and lifesaving care and has put them at risk of starvation, illness, and death.

“For two months, children in the Gaza Strip have faced relentless bombardments while being deprived of essential goods, services and lifesaving care,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in her statement on the situation for children in the Gaza Strip after two months of aid blockade on Friday.

“With each passing day of the aid blockade, they face the growing risk of starvation, illness and death – nothing can justify this,” she added.

Russell called for the immediate lifting of Gaza's blockade, entry of commercial goods into Gaza, for the release of the prisoners, and for the protection of all children.

Meanwhile, the medical sources in the Gaza Strip reported that 60% of children are suffering from malnutrition due to the lack of food and medicine and the ongoing blockade imposed by the Israeli regime.

An estimated 60,000 children in Gaza face acute malnutrition under Israel’s blockade, which also restricts critical medical aid, pushing the region into famine, Qatari media quoted head of Gaza hospitals as saying.

In the meantime, Kuwait Specialty Hospital in southern Gaza warned that the two-month closure of border crossings threatens critical shortages of food and life-saving medications.

Earlier on April 30, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague that “the Israeli regime’s policies against Palestinians are a clear example of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

He underlined that the ICJ, as the highest legal authority of the United Nations, is once again facing a historic test with regard to the oppressed Palestinian nation.

“Despite repeated court orders, the Zionist regime continues its deadly policies and the international community has failed to fulfill its moral and legal obligations,” he stated.

