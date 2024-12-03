What did ministers, officials say during 28th ECO meeting in Iran’s Mashhad?

The council adopted the Mashhad Communiqué, a pivotal outcome document that sets strategic directions for ECO’s activities, reinforcing cooperation among member states.

ECO Secretary General Dr. Asad M. Khan said the Mashhad Communiqué has a forward-looking approach and emphasizes the expansion of regional cohesion as well as efforts to develop infrastructure connections and greater cohesion among the members.

He expressed hope that member states will be able to create greater cohesion through the development of economic activities.

He also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its excellent hosting of the meeting and the arrangements it made in holding it.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu highlighted the importance of tourism in ECO, saying member countries should pay attention to this field so that they can become tourist destinations in the world with the cooperation of neighboring countries.

The development of the tourism industry can help promote the cultural heritage and economic growth of countries, he noted. Nurtleu also pointed out that there are many cities in Iran, including Mashhad, which can be good destinations for tourists from ECO member countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar said strengthening trade relations and communications between the member countries is essential for the prosperity of the ECO region, adding that boosting relations between the member countries will lead to economic growth in the region, and ultimately, with the removal of tariffs between the member countries, it is hoped that free trade between the countries will flourish so that we can experience prosperity, economic prosperity, peace and stability.

ECO was formed with ambitious goals, he said, adding that despite the good relations among members for economic prosperity, there is a serious need for effective collective cooperation among member countries.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also said joint cooperation among ECO member states should be strengthened and expanded in various fields.

According to Bayramov, the meeting served as a good opportunity to confront the challenges facing the member states. He expressed hope that the member states can increase the efficiency of the organization even more than before.

