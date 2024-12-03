Israeli regime repeats violation of ceasefire in Lebanon

According to an al-Mayadeen report on Tuesday, the Zionist regime targeted Haris municipality in southern Lebanon with a drone.

The report added that six Lebanese citizens, including a woman and a child, were martyred in this attack.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed the martyrdom of six Lebanese citizens and announced that two others were injured.

The Zionist regime had also conducted attacks on southern Lebanon on Monday night.

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced on Monday that it targeted an Israeli army base in its first response to the regime's repeated violation of the ceasefire agreement.

"Following the repeated violation of the ceasefire agreement announced since dawn on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, by the Zionist enemy, which has been carried out in various ways, including shooting civilians and airstrikes in various areas of Lebanon, killing and injuring citizens and continuing to violate Lebanese airspace by planes. Israel's hostilities have led to Beirut, and since referring to the relevant authorities and parties to prevent these violations was fruitless," Hezbollah said in a statement.

"The Islamic resistance carried out an early warning defensive reaction and targeted the Roysat al-Alam base of the Israeli enemy army in the occupied hills of Kafr Shoba in Lebanon," it added.

Meanwhile, Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri announced that the number of violations of the ceasefire agreement by Israel has exceeded 52.

9376**9417