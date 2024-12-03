Dec 3, 2024, 11:50 AM
journalistALI IZADI

Iranian, Pakistani FMs agree to deepen bilateral ties

Mashhad, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar have reviewed regional developments and important global issues in a meeting on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Iran’s Mashhad.

During the meeting Monday, Araghchi and Ishaq Dar exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and the latest regional and global developments.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that the two had agreed “to deepen cooperation between both the countries in all spheres,” it noted.

Top ECO officials convened the 28th ECO ministerial meeting in Mashhad.

According to a statement by ECO’s official website, discussions highlighted regional challenges and opportunities, while they emphasized the importance of enhanced collaboration among member states to unlock the region’s development potential.

