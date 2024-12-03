Iran’s envoy meets Saudi Deputy FM to discuss bilateral ties

According to IRNA, citing Saudi media, the two diplomats exchanged views on Tehran-Riyadh ties and ways to develop cooperation in various fields as well as issues of common interest.

The meeting followed a visit of Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister to Saudi Arabia and his talks with Al-Khareiji.

These talks are part of the efforts of the two countries to expand relations and resolve regional issues.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations after talks in Beijing mediated by the Chinese government in 2023.

Since then, the two countries have taken steps to reopen their embassies while Iranian and Saudi diplomatic and trade delegations have paid visits to each other countries.

