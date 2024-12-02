Iran urges global action against terrorism in Syria

Khaji made the remarks in an online discussion with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen where they discussed the recent developments in Syria, focusing on the ongoing military aggression by terrorist groups.

The Iranian diplomat condemned the attacks, describing them as extensions of Zionist hostilities and part of broader expansionist strategies aimed at disrupting the region's balance of power.

"The Syrian people and the forces of resistance will not allow these malicious objectives to materialize," Khaji stated, urging an immediate halt to such military actions by terrorist groups.

Pedersen, in turn, expressed concern over the rising tensions in Syria, emphasizing the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means.

He briefed Khaji on his office's efforts and communications with key players involved in the Syrian conflict.

