Iran Prosecutor Gen. sends letter to UAE, KSA, Turkiye, Russia on Israeli official's arrest warrants

In his letters, Movahhedi Azad highlighted that the increasing growth of international crimes in different parts of the world and gross violations of humanitarian rights in armed conflicts make the various governments and international organizations responsible for preventing these events.

Movahhedi Azad also emphasized that the international community should pursue the prosecution of the perpetrators of these crimes.

Iran’s Prosecutor General proposed utilizing the legal potential to implement the historic judgment of the International Criminal Court to arrest Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former minister of war, Yoav Gallant.

