UK courts to decide on ICC ruling against Netanyahu: Official

Hamish Falconer, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan made the remarks on Monday as lawmakers repeatedly asked him to give a definitive answer on possible British action following the arrest warrants for Netanyahu Gallant issued by the Hague court.

Falconer said that there is a domestic legal process that must be followed to "determine whether to confirm and execute The Hague court's ruling."

He claimed that this has "never been tested" because no defendant named by the International Criminal Court has yet visited the UK.

Falconer stressed however that the British parliament has a common position on the rule of international law as an "important obligation" and that The Hague court is an important and main institution in the implementation of these norms, and the issues related to the jurisdiction of this court were examined

Falconer said that all the actions of the current British government will be “guided” by relying on international law.

The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Gallant on charges of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and using hunger (starving the people of Gaza) as a weapon against Palestinians.

Under the Rome Statute, all signatories are obligated to arrest the Zionist leaders and handed them to the ICC to face trial over the charges brought against them.

