Iran FM terms situation in Syria as American-Zionist plot to disrupt regional security

Araghchi held a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib on Thursday to discuss the situation in Lebanon following the recent ceasefire on the Lebanon's front.

During the conversation, the Iranian official attributed the ceasefire to the remarkable resilience of the Lebanese people and the diplomatic efforts of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and the government of Lebanon.

He reaffirmed Iran's strong support for the Lebanese government, people, army, and resistance.

Araghchi also highlighted recent developments in Syria and the resurgence of Takfiri terrorist groups, viewing these as part of a US-Zionist plot to destabilize the region after the Zionist regime’s setbacks against the resistance.

For his part, Bouhabib reported on the situation in Lebanon since the ceasefire and expressed gratitude for Iran’s unwavering solidarity and support.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon took effect on Wednesday (Nov. 27).

