Iranian, Lebanese FMs discuss Zionist regime's latest terrorist act in Lebanon

During the phone conversation, while expressing his condolences and expressing solidarity with the government, the nation, and the families of the martyrs and the injured in the incident in Lebanon, Araghchi announced his readiness to provide any help and assistance for the treatment of the injured or their transfer to Tehran.

He also pointed to the injury of the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mojtaba Amani, in this terrorist incident, and while thanking the Lebanese government for the immediate treatment measures, he inquired about the latest status of the treatment procedure of Iran's ambassador.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib, while thanking for the call and expressing condolences and sympathy and the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help Lebanon, emphasized the serious follow-up of this terrorist incident by the Lebanese government.

