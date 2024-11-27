Nov 27, 2024, 4:37 PM
Journalist ID: 5483
News ID: 85673043
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran urges BRICS to prioritize economic cooperation

Nov 27, 2024, 4:37 PM
News ID: 85673043
Iran urges BRICS to prioritize economic cooperation

Tehran, IRNA -- Iran has urged the BRICS group of emerging economies to place economic and financial cooperation high on the bloc’s agenda.

Majid Samadzadeh Saber, an advisor to the Iranian foreign minister, made the remarks Wednesday in an address before a summit of BRICS’ national representatives in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The Iranian official also called for the establishment of an “agile and cost-effective” secretariat for BRICS.

The summit, known as the Sherpa meeting, has been organized to review Russia's year-long presidency over BRICS and discuss the priorities for the coming year under Brazil’s leadership.

During his address, the Iranian advisor called for efforts to streamline BRICS operations with a focus on economic cooperation between member states.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister and chair of the meeting, also hailed BRICS as a driving force in transitioning the current global system towards a multipolar and multilateral framework.

4353**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .