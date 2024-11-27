Iran urges BRICS to prioritize economic cooperation

Majid Samadzadeh Saber, an advisor to the Iranian foreign minister, made the remarks Wednesday in an address before a summit of BRICS’ national representatives in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The Iranian official also called for the establishment of an “agile and cost-effective” secretariat for BRICS.

The summit, known as the Sherpa meeting, has been organized to review Russia's year-long presidency over BRICS and discuss the priorities for the coming year under Brazil’s leadership.

During his address, the Iranian advisor called for efforts to streamline BRICS operations with a focus on economic cooperation between member states.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister and chair of the meeting, also hailed BRICS as a driving force in transitioning the current global system towards a multipolar and multilateral framework.

