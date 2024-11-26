Iran to consider national interests in new talks with European powers: Gov’t spox

Fatemeh Mohajerani said in a press conference on Tuesday that the meeting in Geneva on Friday will focus on bilateral, regional, and international issues, as well as on exchanging views on the situations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Mohajerani expressed hope that peace could be established in the region soon and that the genocide would come to an end.

In response to a question from a journalist of the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun regarding the possibility of negotiations between Iran and the US, she noted that any dialogue requires respect and trust-building, and that respect needs to be operationalized.

The spokeswoman said that Western countries led by the US have repeatedly proven to be untrustworthy.

Mohajerani pointed out Tehran's response to a resolution by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying that Iran pursues constructive engagement, and it will interact with all parties, including the IAEA while preserving everything that is in its national interest.

Asserting that the activation of a series of new generations of centrifuges in Iran’s nuclear facilities is naturally on the agenda, she said, adding that the Islamic Republic is obliged to observe the rights of its people to utilize nuclear energy in a peaceful manner.

