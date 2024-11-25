Deputy FMs of EU, Iran to hold talks in Geneva

Peter Stano informed IRNA’s correspondent in London on Monday that the meeting between Mora and Takht Ravanchi will be held on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to the announced schedule, Takht Ravanchi will then meet with representatives of three European countries, Britain, France, and Germany on Friday.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has also informed that the meeting will be held at the level of deputy ministers.

Referring to Iran’s principled policy of interacting and cooperating with other countries based on dignity, wisdom, and expediency, Baghaei described the upcoming talks with the three European countries as a continuation of meetings held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In this round of talks, a range of regional and international issues and topics will be discussed and exchanged, including Palestine and Lebanon, as well as the nuclear issue, he added.

