'Netanyahu's green light for impending truce in Beirut signifies recognition of defeat in Lebanon' 

Atwan, who is the editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm, made the comments in an article on Monday.

What are the motivations behind the recent media frenzy regarding a potential truce in Lebanon? Why do we emphasize the need for patience and caution? Additionally, how did Hezbollah's missile strikes on Sunday influence political and military dynamics and discipline Netanyahu? he asked.

Israeli and American media suggest that a ceasefire agreement between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah is close, he added.

Following a meeting with war cabinet ministers, Netanyahu appears to have authorized Amos Hochstein to finalize the proposed American agreement swiftly, he noted.

Hezbollah has not publicly responded to this wave of optimism, and its silence should not be interpreted as approval, the analyst underlined.

Netanyahu's endorsement of media narratives surrounding a ceasefire indicates his acknowledgment of defeat in Lebanon, Atwan added.

He seeks a rapid exit to mitigate losses, especially since his ground operations have failed to achieve their key objectives, such as the return of displaced northern settlers or putting an end to Hezbollah's presence in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health has announced that the number of martyrs in the Zionist regime's attacks has reached 3,670.

According to Al Jazeera on Saturday, 15,413 people have also been injured since the beginning of the Israeli regime's attacks on Lebanon.

