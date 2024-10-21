‘Intensifying resistance operations a prelude to massive anti-Israel operation’

Atwan, the editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm, made the comments in an article on Sunday, two days after Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance group announced the launch of a new and “escalatory” phase against Israel, intensifying rocket attacks on the regime.

“The new Hezbollah leadership has begun to move forcefully into the second phase of the war by launching about 200 rockets on Sunday and Saturday at targets in Haifa, Nahariya and Safed, killing and wounding 30 soldiers”, the analyst said, adding that the move may be a prelude to using new weapons, most notably precision missiles and more advanced drones during the war with the Israeli regime.

He also referred to operations by resistance groups in other parts of the region, which he believes may be preparing for a massive attack against Israel.

“Perhaps the fighters stationed on all fronts in Yemen, Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Iraq are waiting for the zero hour for a mass attack with missiles and drones provided for this historic day, which may be the expected Israeli attack on Iran and the ensuing response to it to open the gates of hell on the enemy,” the analyst argued.

Further in his article, the Britain-based analyst explained that the intensifying attacks by the resistance groups, especially in Lebanon and Gaza, have frightened Israeli officials as they have been holding their war sessions in bunkers.

He believes that the fear has grown ever since Hezbollah fired a drone at the residence of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea on Saturday.

The Arab analyst also believes that the Israeli regime has so far been unable to achieve its goal of returning tens of thousands of settlers to their homes in northern occupied territories despite launching a ground offensive and massive airstrikes on Lebanon as part of its fight with Hezbollah.

Atwan argues that the Israeli regime will face even more difficult times as resistance groups have promised to avenge the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas political leader Yahya Sinwar.

Eventually, the resistance will defeat Israel, he said. As for Netanyahu, he will remain like a rat moving from one hideout to another until he is trapped, the analyst added.

