Hezbollah intensifies attacks on Israeli military positions

Hezbollah's information center released details of its various operations early Tuesday morning, announcing that a total of 27 operations against the Israeli regime were carried out on Monday, which included areas along the border with Lebanon and deep into the occupied territories.

Hezbollah's statement mentioned that a gathering of Israeli occupying forces in the city of Kiryat Shmona in northern occupied Palestine was targeted by the resistance fighters. The group further announced that Israeli occupying forces in Kiryat Shmona were targeted by missile fire from the resistance in Lebanon for the second time.

Hezbollah added that Israeli troop gatherings in the southern town of al-Khiam in southern Lebanon were targeted four times on Monday.

The Lebanese resistance stated that the settlement of Gornot HaGalil and the Sharga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade) in the northern occupied city of Acre were also targeted.

In another operation, the Israeli occupying forces at the command headquarters of the Western Brigade of the regime's army in the Yaira barracks were precisely attacked by a drone, Hezbollah declared.

Occupying forces were also targeted in the eastern area of al-Khiam as well as the settlement of Ma'alot Tarshiha in missile attacks, according to Hezbollah.

The resistance also reported the first missile attack on the settlements of al-Hosn and Kerem Ben Zimra in northern occupied Palestine since the beginning of the war.

Hezbollah also conducted missile strikes on occupying forces in the settlement of Margaliot, targeted gatherings of Israeli occupying forces in the settlement of Dishon on two separate occasions, attacked occupying forces east of the village of Maroun al-Ras with missiles, and pounded a position of occupying forces in the settlement of Shatula.

4208**9417