Hezbollah targets Tel Aviv with missile attack; Ben Gurion Airport closed

These sources confirmed that four explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Some sources reported the firing of ballistic missiles towards Tel Aviv.

The Zionist media announced that a commercial complex in the east of Tel Aviv was directly targeted.

As a result of Hezbollah's missile attack, Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport has also been closed.

It is also reported that electricity has been cut in some areas of Tel Aviv.

The Israeli army also confirmed that the rockets that targeted Tel Aviv were fired from Lebanon.

2050