Nov 17, 2024, 2:15 PM
Hezbollah’s drones infiltrate occupied territories

Hezbollah’s drones infiltrate occupied territories

Tehran, IRNA – A Lebanese Hezbollah drone infiltrated the occupied territories and exploded in the south of Tel Aviv.

According to Al Jazeera, Zionist sources reported that following the drone's penetration into the occupied territories, the alarms sounded in the center of the occupied territories.

The Zionist army also confirmed that a suspicious object has entered the central occupied territories.

The Israeli media Walla also announced that the GPS system was disabled after the alarm sounded.

The Zionist newspaper Israel Hayom reported that this drone exploded in the south of Tel Aviv.

Lebanon's Hezbollah carried out daily, heavy operations against the targets of the Zionist regime inside the occupied territories to engage a large part of the Zionist military in northern Palestine and reduce the pressure on the resistance in Gaza.

