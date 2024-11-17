Hezbollah launches 130 missiles, 5 drones at occupied territories: Israeli media

Qatar's Al Jazeera TV network reported that the Nature Reserve, a gas station belonging to the Israeli regime’s army located in the southeast of Haifa, was targeted for the first time by the Lebanese resistance on Saturday. This site is situated 40 kilometers from the border of Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah’s operations room also announced that on Saturday, a total of 26 operations were carried out against the regime, which included areas along the border with Lebanon and deep within the occupied territories.

The port city of Haifa as well as the city of Acre and its surroundings were heavily targeted by Hezbollah's missile attacks, with sounds of explosions heard there.

Some Israeli media also reported sirens sounding in Kiryat Gat, Acre, and settlements in western Galilee. Hezbollah also released a video announcing that in the past few hours, it had targeted the command post of the infantry brigade of the Israeli army's 769th division at the Ramim base twice with rocket attacks.

On Saturday, Hezbollah also declared that as part of its support for the people of Gaza, backing the Palestinian resistance, and defending Lebanon and its people, its fighters targeted the Sharaga base (the administrative command post of the Golani Brigade) located north of Acre with missile attacks at 10:00 a.m.

Following the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by Palestinian resistance groups, the Lebanese resistance movement has been conducting daily and heavy operations against targets of the Tel Aviv regime within occupied territories of Palestine to engage a significant portion of Israeli troops in northern Palestine and alleviate pressure on the resistance in Gaza.

4208**9417