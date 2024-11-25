Nov 25, 2024, 1:59 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85670421
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Hezbollah attacks force closure of schools in Israeli regime: Report

Nov 25, 2024, 1:59 PM
News ID: 85670421
Hezbollah attacks force closure of schools in Israeli regime: Report

Tehran, IRNA — Israeli schools in northern occupied Palestine have been closed due to the recent attacks launched by Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement, news media outlets have reported.

Israeli news outlets reported that after Hezbollah's attacks on the occupied Palestinian territories, northern municipalities announced school closures, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

Zionist media said that the cabinet of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is talks about triumphs, even as attacks against them intensify daily.

Additionally, the media noted that the Zionists increasingly feel unsafe, with Hezbollah's assaults spreading further in the occupied territories.

Also, since late September 2024, the Israeli regime has intensified its attacks against various areas in Lebanon, especially its southern regions.

In response, Hezbollah has begun different operations against Israeli bases and settlements to defend Lebanese territory and also in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza. 

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .