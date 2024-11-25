Hezbollah attacks force closure of schools in Israeli regime: Report

Israeli news outlets reported that after Hezbollah's attacks on the occupied Palestinian territories, northern municipalities announced school closures, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

Zionist media said that the cabinet of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is talks about triumphs, even as attacks against them intensify daily.

Additionally, the media noted that the Zionists increasingly feel unsafe, with Hezbollah's assaults spreading further in the occupied territories.

Also, since late September 2024, the Israeli regime has intensified its attacks against various areas in Lebanon, especially its southern regions.

In response, Hezbollah has begun different operations against Israeli bases and settlements to defend Lebanese territory and also in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

7129**9417