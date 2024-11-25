US lost credibility by vetoing Gaza ceasefire resolution: Russia

Polyansky told the 15-member UN Security Council on Monday local time after the United States used its veto power to nix the resolution jointly prepared and proposed by the 10 non-permanent members of the council.

US approaches are not in line with the Middle East, nor with the members of the Security Council, nor with the vast majority of UN member states, the Russian diplomat said, adding that “Washington's path to obstructing the work of the UN Security Council on the Middle East will be a stain on the credibility of the current US administration that it will never be able to remove”.

Polyansky said however that Russia "will continue to insist on decisive measures to stop the bloodshed in Gaza”.

We are ready to cooperate in this regard with all reasonable and responsible members of the Security Council and also work in the UN General Assembly, he added.

China calls for unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

China’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN, while speaking at the Security Council meeting, demanded the implementation of a ceasefire without any preconditions in the Gaza Strip.

Fu Kong, while expressing regret at the US veto of the latest Gaza ceasefire resolution, said that the UN Security Council’s delay on the matter will cause more deaths in Gaza.

Medical centers in northern Gaza have been attacked by Israel and infants do not even have oxygen for basic treatment, Fu said, adding that Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Lebanon must be condemned.

Algeria condemn int’l inaction on Israeli crimes

Algeria’s deputy representative to the UN harshly reacted to the US veto of the new resolution, acknowledging that the UN is paralyzed and will not take action against Israel.

He also warned that the international inaction on Israel will continue to embolden the regime to commit more crimes.

If no action is taken, Israel’s crimes will increase, he said, referring to repeated veto of the Gaza ceasefire resolutions by the regime’s main backer, the United States.

The 10 elected members of the Security Council, including Algeria, Ecuador, Japan, Mozambique, Malta, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Switzerland, and Guyana, had submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire.

In a vote on the draft resolution, 14 of the 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor of the proposed resolution on Wednesday (November 20). No Security Council member abstained from voting on the resolution, but the United States vetoed the move in support of the Israeli regime.

That was the fourth time the United States had vetoed a draft Gaza ceasefire resolution in support of the Zionist regime.

