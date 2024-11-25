Hezbollah threatens Zionist regime in new message

According to IRNA on Monday morning, Hezbollah once again threatened the Israeli leaders in a message that included a phrase both in Arabic and Hebrew "Beirut vs Tel Aviv."

It also also contained images of Hezbollah launching missiles toward Tel Aviv and its surroundings, with fires and plumes of smoke rising from the attacked sites.

Simultaneously with the release of the message, the resistance group targeted Tel Aviv with various weapons on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Deputy Head of Hezbollah's Political Council, Mahmoud Qamati, considered the movement’s massive attacks on Tel Aviv on Sunday as part of implementing the equation of the regime’s bombing of Beirut.

Qamati emphasized that Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can never impose his conditions for a ceasefire and that today’s (Sunday) attacks are confirmation of Hezbollah’s stance.

