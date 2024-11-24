4 million Zionists flee to shelters

The Israeli Channel 12 reported that Hezbollah established a security belt within "Israel" extending all the way to the Haifa area, its bay, and the HaSharon area in the center, forcing 4 million Israeli settlers into shelters with every launch, al-Mayadeen reported.

Since this morning, rocket launches toward the North have been ongoing, with nearly 100 rockets launched toward Haifa, Nahariya, and Tel Aviv, Israeli media confirmed.

Israeli media added that the Resistance launched 60 rockets since this morning, intensively targeting the Metulla settlement, causing significant damage.

In one instance, Israeli media reported that a 5-story residential building in Haifa could collapse due to the rockets launched from Lebanon with its residents evacuated.

Moreover, about 40 cars were severely damaged by the rocket that fell in Petah Tikva on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported.

