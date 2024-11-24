Iran, Malaysia jointly publish book on Israel’s decline

The End of Zionism and the Fall of Israel was published with the collaboration of the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s embassy in Malaysia.

The book is a collection of articles by global thinkers, compiled by Malaysian Islamic scholar Azmi Abdulhamid.

The publication was jointly done by the Cultural Attaché and the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization (MAPIM)

Earlier this month, Azmi Abdulhamid attended a ceremony commemorating the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Tehran, where he presented two copies of the book to Seyyed Abbas Salehi, minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, and Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour, head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO).

4353**2050